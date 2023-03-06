WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Romaine J. Reed

Case No.: 2021AP000127

Officials: Brash, C.J., Donald, P.J., and White, J.

Focus: Ineffective Assistance of Counsel – Postconviction Relief

Reed was charged with one count of repeated sexual assault of his daughter, Annie, between May and August 2012. Reed, pro se, appeals an order denying his motion for postconviction relief under WIS. STAT. § 974.06 (2021-22).1 Reed contends that his trial attorney was ineffective for failing to retain and present at trial a child psychologist. In addition, Reed requests that this court grant a new trial in the interest of justice. The appeals court ruled that Reed, however, ignores the fact that there was an eyewitness—Annie—who testified that Reed repeatedly sexually assaulted her. Additionally, the mere fact that this case is a credibility case does not render it exceptional.

Affirmed.

Decided 02/28/23