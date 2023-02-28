Quarles & Brady combines with Denver-based intellectual property firm

Quarles & Brady has combined with Adsero IP, an intellectual property law firm based in Denver.

The combination will give Quarles more than 140 attorneys and business professionals across the U.S. in its IP practice. Overall, Quarles now has about 520 lawyers in 12 U.S. offices.

The opening of a Denver office marks Quarles’ second recent expansion in the western U.S., having established its presence in California this January through a combination with Paul, Plevin, a labor and employment law firm.

Adsero is a 29-person, full-service IP firm. Founded in 1994, its team includes 14 attorneys and patent agents. Adsero handles IP work on behalf of Fortune 500 companies, startups and public sector organizations and has an Asia practice. Its biotechnology and pharmaceuticals practice includes three lawyers and one patent agent with PhDs.

Adsero’s capabilities include patent prosecution and portfolio development; the selection, clearance, registration and prosecution of trademarks; and structuring and negotiating deals for use of IP rights. The firm has experience acquiring and enforcing IP rights in Asia, as well as litigating IP issues in federal courts across the country, before various administrative agencies and in alternative dispute resolution forums.

Adsero will transition to the Quarles name and Ian Saffer, current managing partner at Adsero, will serve as the firm’s Denver office managing partner.