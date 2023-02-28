O’Neill Institute unveils new Health Care Litigation Tracker

The O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law has launched its Health Care Litigation Tracker — a free, digital resource that tracks and analyzes health care litigation in the United States.

Created by O’Neill’s Health Policy and the Law Initiative, the website tracker contains current health policy litigation cases, with an emphasis on health care access, coverage, affordability, transparency and equity.

The Health Care Litigation Tracker is designed to be user-friendly and accessible to legal professionals, journalists and the general public. It is a tool for navigating and understanding the role the courts play in shaping U.S. health care policy.

The website tracks and analyzes a wide range of litigation in real-time, including: