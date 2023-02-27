WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Robert L. Breeden

Case No.: 2021AP001847-CR

Officials: Stark, P.J., Hruz and Gill, JJ.

Focus: Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Breeden appeals from a judgment convicting him of second-degree reckless endangerment, battery, and disorderly conduct (each as an act of domestic abuse), and from an order denying his postconviction motion. Breeden raises multiple claims of ineffective assistance of his trial counsel and one due process claim. In addition to determining that Breeden failed to adequately preserve most of his claims, the appeals court concludes that counsel did not render ineffective assistance.

Affirmed.

Decided 02/21/23