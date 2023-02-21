WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: Parent, Dott & Company, Ltd. v. Secura Insurance Company

Case No.: 2021AP001741

Officials: Stark, P.J., Hruz and Gill, JJ.

Focus: Insurance – Water Exclusion Provision

Parent, Dott & Company, Ltd., appeals from an order concluding that an insurance policy issued by Secura Insurance Company did not cover damage caused by water leaking from a corroded pipe located underneath Parent’s building. Parent argues that the policy provides coverage for the water damage to its building because the policy contains an exception for water damage. The appeals court disagrees that the exception for water damage applies to the claim in this case. The claimed damage in this case is dictated by a separate water exclusion within the policy. Furthermore, to the extent there were multiple causes of the claimed damage, the policy limits the claim in this case to the water exclusion provision.

Affirmed.

Decided 02/14/23