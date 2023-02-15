Patton Law Office purchases, renovates Racine building

After renting offices and working from home for a year, David Patton, owner and attorney with Patton Law Office — a boutique law firm serving Racine and Kenosha counties — has purchased and renovated the building at 1636 Taylor Ave. in Racine.

Patton and his wife, Tamara, worked with the Racine County Economic Development Corp.’s finance team, Business Lending Partners, to access the capital needed for the purchase.

Patton has been practicing law since 2013, primarily assisting communities that have been historically underserved. According to its website, the firm specializes in criminal defense, child protection, sex crimes defense, domestic violence defense, drug crimes defense and child abuse defense.

“We call ourselves a mission-driven law firm or a for-profit law firm with a non-profit heart,” David Patton said in a news release. “If not for Business Lending Partners, we would not have been able to buy this building when we bought it.”

The Pattons celebrated the grand opening of their new location – in partnership with the city of Racine, Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, and Kenosha Area Business Alliance – by gathering members of the community for a ribbon cutting ceremony. At the ceremony, David Patton announced the firm will undertake a new initiative – helping underserved communities build generational wealth.