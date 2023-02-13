WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Jonathan A. Taylor

Case No.: 2021AP000594-CR

Officials: Stark, P.J., Hruz and Gill, JJ.

Focus: Postconviction Relief – Suppression of Evidence

Jonathan Taylor appeals a judgment of conviction for operating a motor vehicle after revocation and two counts of felony bail jumping. Taylor also appeals an order denying his motion for postconviction relief without a hearing. Taylor contends that his trial attorney was constitutionally ineffective by failing to file a timely suppression motion asserting that the officer who stopped Taylor’s vehicle lacked reasonable suspicion for the stop.

The appeals court concludes that Taylor has not demonstrated either deficient performance or prejudice because the record conclusively shows that any such suppression motion would have been properly denied. The appeals court therefore affirms Taylor’s judgment of conviction and the order denying postconviction relief.

Affirmed.

Decided 02/07/23

