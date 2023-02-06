WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: Milwaukee Police Association v. Board of Fire and Police Commissioners for the City of Milwaukee

Case No.: 2020AP001770

Officials: White, J.

Focus: Police Department Employee Promotion

The Milwaukee Police Association and Brian J. Young (collectively MPA) appeal the circuit court order affirming the decision by the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners for the City of Milwaukee (the Board) to deny Young a promotion to detective in the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD). The appeals court concludes that the Board acted within its authority over the appointment and promotion process for MPD members and exercised that authority when it denied Young the promotion despite his position on the eligible list.

Affirmed.

Decided 01/31/23

Full Text