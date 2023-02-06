WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Kevin Michael Boon

Case No.: 2019AP002279-CR

Officials: Brash, C.J., Donald, P.J., and White, J.

Focus: Jurisdiction of Trial Court

Boon, pro se, appeals his judgment of conviction for causing mental harm to a child, chronic neglect of a child causing emotional damage, and false imprisonment, all as a party to a crime. Boon raises numerous issues on appeal; however, appeals court limits review to those issues that were properly preserved in the trial court, which include a challenge to the jurisdiction of the trial court; alleged judicial bias of the trial court; an alleged discovery violation; the trial court’s refusal to empanel dual juries; and an alleged due process violation based on the mislabeling of the State’s motion in limine.

Affirmed.

Decided 01/31/23

