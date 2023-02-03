Law office founder Sipsma dies at age 69

Longtime attorney and Sipsma Law Office founder Kenneth Sipsma, age 69, died unexpectedly on Jan. 28.

Sipsma was born in Kenosha and graduated from Tremper High School in 1971 before earning a Special Education degree from the University of Wisconsin. He spent 18 years teaching at Mendota Mental Health Institute before he went on to pursue a law degree, also at the University of Wisconsin. He graduated cum laude in 1994 and opened Sipsma Law Office on the north side of Madison on Oct. 1 of the same year.

Sipsma Law flourished to become Sipsma, Hahn & Brophy until 2015. Sipsma was a partner at Steinhilber Swanson at the time of his death.

In 1996, Sipsma was elected town of Westport Board Supervisor, a position he held until appointed chairman of the board in 2022. He also served on a number of the town’s committees, including the Westport Plan Commission, the Waunakee/Westport Joint Planning Commission, the Middleton/Westport Joint Zoning Commission, the Middleton Fire Commission and the Northeast Community Court Commission. In the past he was also a long-time member of the Parks Commission.

Always an academic, Sipsma was in the process of completing a Capstone Certificate in Applied Drug Development at University of Wisconsin.

Sipsma was passionate about culinary experiences, cooking and fine dining. He also enjoyed boating on Lake Mendota, watching the Green Bay Packers, Formula One car racing, sponsoring midget cars at Angell Park Speedway, worldwide travel and completing the daily New York Times crossword puzzle.

He is survived by his daughters, Amy (Troy Seals) and Molly (Tyler Johnson); grandchildren, Hudson Seals, Willow Seals and Lena Johnson; mother, Mary; brothers, Gary (Annie) and Michael (Fernanda); sister, Susan (Miguel) Gesmundo; and the mother of his children, Mary Ann Burgh. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold.

A public memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Westport Town Hall, 5387 Mary Lake Road, Westport. A visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the town hall, as well as from 10 a.m. until time of service Monday morning. A luncheon is to follow Monday’s service at Kavanaugh’s Esquire Club on Sherman Avenue. All are welcome to join in celebrating his life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to his grandchildren’s scholarship funds, everloved.com/life-of/ken-sipsma.