WI Court of Supreme Court

Case Name: Office of Lawyer Regulation v. William E. Fenger

Case No.: 2022AP001124-D

Officials: Per Curiam

Focus: Attorney Disciplinary

Attorney William E. Fenger filed a petition for the consensual revocation of his license to practice law in Wisconsin pursuant to Supreme Court Rule (SCR) 22.19.1 In his petition, Attorney Fenger states that he cannot successfully defend against multiple allegations of misconduct in connection with a grievance investigated by the Office of Lawyer Regulation (OLR). The referee appointed in this matter, the Honorable Jean A. DiMotto, recommends that this court grant Attorney Fenger’s petition for consensual license revocation.

Decided 01/25/23

Full Text