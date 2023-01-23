WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. O. F.

Case No.: 2022AP001703

Officials: Donald, P.J.

Focus: Termination of Parental Rights – Duty of Confidentiality

O.F. appeals the order terminating his parental rights to his daughter, J.G.R. O.F. contends that he was deprived of effective assistance of counsel because his trial counsel violated his duty of confidentiality and loyalty. O.F. does not cite appropriate case law or develop an argument as to how the alleged errors might constitute a structural error when a trial attorney is physically present

Affirmed.

Decided 01/18/23

