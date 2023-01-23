WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Marquise Lamont Brown

Case No.: 2022AP000273-CR

Officials: Brash, C.J., Donald, P.J., and Dugan, J.

Focus: Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Marquise Lamont Brown appeals his judgment of conviction for second-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, as a party to a crime, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also appeals the order denying his postconviction motion, in which he claimed his trial counsel was ineffective for failing to object to the testimony of three witnesses, which he asserted included inadmissible hearsay. The trial counsel’s error in failing to object to testimony did not undermine the court’s confidence in the outcome.

Affirmed.

Decided 01/18/23

