WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. John M. Groenewold

Case No.: 2022AP000433-CR

Officials: Stark, P.J., Hruz and Gill, JJ.

Focus: Improper Comments

Groenewold appeals a judgment, entered following a jury trial, convicting him of one count of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and three counts of causing a child to view sexual activity. Groenewold argues that the prosecutor committed plain error by making improper comments while cross-examining him. The appeals court agrees with the State that, with one exception, the prosecutor’s comments were not improper, and further agrees with the State that the prosecutor’s single improper comment did not rise to the level of plain error.

Affirmed.

Decided 01/18/23

Full Text