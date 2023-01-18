McCarty Law names Canadeo as firm partner

Appleton’s McCarty Law has named Katherine Canadeo as a partner of the firm.

Canadeo is a family law attorney, practicing since 2006, and primarily focused on matters such as initiating or responding to petitions for divorce, legal separation, guardianships, adoptions, family support and child custody revisions.

Canadeo was named to the Wisconsin Super Lawyers® Rising Stars list in 2020. Recognition on this list is based on peer designation and is only awarded to a select number of accomplished attorneys in each state; only 2.5 percent of attorneys in Wisconsin are chosen each year. The Rising Star selection process considers peer recognition, professional achievement in legal practice among other factors.

Canadeo was also named one of the American Institute of Family Law 10 Best Female Attorneys from 2017 to 2019 and a Top 40 Under 40 Family Lawyer in Wisconsin by the American Society of Legal Advocates in 2017 through 2021. She earned her law degree from Mitchell Hamline University Law School.