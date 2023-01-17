WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Willie C. Simpson

Case No.: 2021AP000018-CR

Officials: Donald, P.J., Dugan and White, JJ.

Focus: Sentence Modification

Simpson appeals from an order of the trial court denying his motion to modify his sentences that were imposed for two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. On appeal, Simpson maintains that two new factors—in the form of sentences imposed for subsequent convictions and a recent HIV positive diagnosis—require modification of his sentences for the two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. The court disagrees and concludes that Simpson has not demonstrated the existence of a new factor entitling him to sentence modification. Accordingly, the court concludes that the trial court properly denied Simpson’s motion.

Affirmed.

Decided 01/10/23