WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Marcus J. Harris, Jr.

Case No.: 2021AP000789-CR

Officials: Brash, C.J., Donald, P.J., and White, J.

Focus: Evidence – Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Harris appeals from a judgment convicting him of armed robbery, first-degree reckless injury with the use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm as a felon, all as a repeater, and from an order denying postconviction relief. Harris contends that the trial court erroneously exercised its discretion when it prohibited him from introducing evidence that a victim had misidentified him in a different incident. In addition, Harris contends that trial counsel was ineffective for failing to investigate or raise mitigating circumstances during sentencing, and the trial court erroneously exercised its discretion in denying postconviction relief on this ground.

Affirmed.

Decided 01/10/23