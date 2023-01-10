Mills-Gallan promoted to shareholder at Littler

Stephanie Mills-Gallan, an attorney in the Milwaukee office of Littler, has been elevated to a shareholder. Across its U.S. and Mexico offices, the firm elevated 28 attorneys to shareholder status.

Mills-Gallan is the co-leader of the firm’s paid sick and safe time practice subgroup and one of the core members of Littler’s Leave of Absence and Disability Accommodation practice group. She provides national and multi-state compliance advice to employers of all types and sizes regarding disability accommodation and time off from work, including paid sick and safe time, paid family and medical leave, vacation/PTO, and other leaves of absence. She also helps clients stay current and compliant by drafting and auditing employee policies and procedures.

Mills-Gallan earned her law degree from Boston University School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame.