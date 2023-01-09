7th Circuit Court of Appeals

Case Name: United States of America v. Michael Yankey

Case No.: 22-1697

Officials: Easterbrook, Hamilton, and Brennan, Circuit Judges.

Focus: Sentencing Guidelines

While on supervised release, appellant Yankey admitted to a probation officer that he had used methamphetamine and cocaine. Yankey’s supervised release was revoked, and he was sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by 24 more months of supervision. Yankey appeals this sentence, arguing that the district court disregarded his mitigation arguments and failed to consider relevant sentencing factors, and that his sentence is substantively unreasonable. The district court’s decision that the prior below-guideline sentence justified a revocation sentence at the top of—but still within—the guideline range was not plainly unreasonable.

Affirmed.

Decided 01/03/23