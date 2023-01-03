WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Quentin James Eichman

Case No.: 2021AP002014-CR

Officials: Stark, P.J., Hruz and Gill, JJ.

Focus: Warrantless Search – Suppression of Evidence

Eichman appeals from a judgment convicting him of one count of possession of methamphetamine. Eichman argues that the circuit court erred by denying his motion to suppress evidence found during a warrantless pat-down search. The appeals court agrees with the State that the pat-down search was a permissible search incident to arrest. During a search incident to arrest, an officer is entitled to seize any “‘fruits, instrumentalities, or contraband’ probative of criminal conduct.”

Affirmed.

Decided 12/29/22

Full Text