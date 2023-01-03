WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: Marathon County v. L. A. R.

Case No.: 2022AP001226-FT

Officials: Stark, P.J.

Focus: Involuntary Commitment and Medication

Laura appeals from orders for her WIS. STAT. ch. 51 commitment and the involuntary administration of medication and treatment. She argues that Marathon County failed to provide clear and convincing evidence that she was dangerous under WIS. STAT. § 51.20(1)(a)2.d.

The evidence shows that Laura’s impaired judgment and delusional behavior caused her to do more than merely become very upset and “point fingers” at others. On more than one occasion, Laura became confrontational and belligerent when dealing with others. The circuit court’s findings that it was probable that Laura would seriously harm herself without prompt and adequate treatment because she was unable to satisfy her basic needs for shelter and safety due to her mental illness are not clearly erroneous

Affirmed.

Decided 12/29/22

Full Text