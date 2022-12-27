WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Donte Quintell McBride

Case No.: 2021AP000311-CR

Officials: Donald, P.J.

Focus: Suppression of Evidence

McBride appeals a judgment of conviction for one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin and two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, and an order denying his motion to suppress. As the appeals court concluded that the police did not have reasonable suspicion to seize McBride. Accordingly, the court reverses the judgment and the circuit court’s denial of McBride’s suppression motion.

On remand, the court directs the circuit court to vacate the judgment, withdraw McBride’s plea, grant the motion to suppress, and determine the effect of suppression on each of the charges in the case

Reversed and remanded

Decided 12/20/2022

Full Text