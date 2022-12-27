WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: Michael Mattioli v. City of Milwaukee Police Department

Case No.: 2021AP000992

Officials: White, J.

Focus: Public Records Request-Criminal Investigation

Mattioli appeals from the circuit court order denying his request to enjoin the disclosure of police investigation records under Wisconsin’s public records law. Mattioli argues that the records are exempt from disclosure because the records were maintained in connection with the ongoing criminal investigation. Further, he argues that the circuit court’s release of the records would interfere with his right to a fair trial, even with proposed redactions of his personal information. Upon review, the appeals court concludes that the records may be released with the redactions previously ordered by the circuit court.

Affirmed.

Decided 12/20/22

Full Text