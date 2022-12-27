Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: Kimberly D. Hassell v. LIRC

Case No.: 2021AP001649

Officials: Brash, C.J., Donald, P.J., and Dugan, J.

Focus: Employment Discrimination

Kimberly D. Hassell, pro se, appeals an order of the circuit court affirming the decision of the Labor and Industry Review Commission (LIRC), which determined that the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) did not unlawfully discriminate against Hassell, in violation of the Wisconsin Fair Employment Act (WFEA).

Affirmed.

Decided 12/20/22

