WI Court of Appeals – District I
Case Name: Kimberly D. Hassell v. LIRC
Case No.: 2021AP001649
Officials: Brash, C.J., Donald, P.J., and Dugan, J.
Focus: Employment Discrimination
Kimberly D. Hassell, pro se, appeals an order of the circuit court affirming the decision of the Labor and Industry Review Commission (LIRC), which determined that the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) did not unlawfully discriminate against Hassell, in violation of the Wisconsin Fair Employment Act (WFEA).
Affirmed.
Decided 12/20/22