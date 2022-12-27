WI Court of Supreme Court

Case Name: Office of Lawyer Regulation v. John J. Pangallo

Case No.: 2022AP000830-D

Officials:

Focus: Attorney Suspension

This is a reciprocal discipline matter. On May 17, 2022, the Office of Lawyer Regulation (OLR) filed a complaint and motion pursuant to Supreme Court Rule (SCR) 22.22,1 requesting this court suspend Attorney John J. Pangallo’s license to practice law in Wisconsin for a period of three years, as reciprocal discipline identical to that imposed by the Supreme Court of Florida.

Decided 12/22/22

Full Text