Nilsestuen appointed to Dane County Circuit Court

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Ryan Nilsestuen to the Dane County Circuit Court-Branch 10. The appointment will fill a vacancy created by Judge Juan Colás’ retirement.

Nilsestuen has served as chief legal counsel for the Office of the Governor since 2019. During that time, Nilsestuen also served as the chair of the Pardon Advisory Board. Prior to serving as chief legal counsel for the Office of the Governor, Nilsestuen was the chief legal counsel and an attorney for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Nilsestuen is a graduate of DeForest Area High School and Luther College. He graduated cum laude from the University of Wisconsin Law School.