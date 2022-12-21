Turner to take over as Waupaca County district attorney

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Kat Turner to serve as Waupaca County district attorney. The appointment fills a vacancy being created by District Attorney Veronica Isherwood’s resignation. Turner will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2025.

Turner is currently an assistant district attorney in the Waupaca County District Attorney’s Office. She began her legal career with the Palm Beach County Public Defender’s Office in Florida. After moving to Wisconsin in 2011, she joined the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office, first in Oshkosh and later in Stevens Point. As an assistant state public defender in the Stevens Point office, she practiced in Waupaca County and served as a panel member for the Waupaca County Treatment Court. She was also the immigration practice group coordinator, providing guidance to attorneys regarding the confluence of criminal and immigration law. Turner joined the Waupaca County District Attorney’s Office in February 2022, where she has prosecuted criminal and traffic matters.

Turner lives in Waupaca with her wife and children. She is active in professional and community organizations, including the Waupaca County Bar Association, the LGBT Bar Association and the Waupaca Rotary Club.