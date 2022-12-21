Quarles combines with California firm

Quarles & Brady has combined with Paul, Plevin, Sullivan & Connaughton, effective Jan. 1.

The expansion establishes Quarles’ presence in California – bringing its national footprint to more than 500 attorneys across 11 U.S. offices – and strengthens its Labor and Employment Practice Group.

The two firms share a cultural alignment, along with in-depth experience in key industry sectors, including life sciences, technology, research institutions, health care and higher education. The opening of a San Diego office also builds on Quarles’ history and presence in Phoenix and Tucson, according to a news release from Quarles.

Paul, Plevin was formed in San Diego in 1998 by its four founding partners – Richard Paul, Fred Plevin, Michael Sullivan and Joe Connaughton – and has since developed a bench of labor and employment attorneys. The firm’s lawyers advise and defend employers in a range of matters, including those involving discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, wage and hour compliance, employee mobility, whistleblowing and retaliation, and unfair competition and trade secrets. The team also brings a track record litigating and resolving disputes – having represented clients in jury trials, appeals, class actions, arbitrations and agency proceedings – and regularly counsels on labor management relations, conducts employment-related audits and provides workplace training.

Attorneys from Paul, Plevin will play a critical role in the combined firm’s leadership. Sandy McDonough – who is currently Paul, Plevin’s managing partner – will co-chair the firm’s Labor and Employment Practice Group, along with Sean Scullen, who is currently national chair of the Quarles Labor and Employment Practice Group. Connaughton will serve on the firm’s governing executive committee and Plevin will be office managing partner in San Diego. The combined firm’s Labor and Employment team will now boast more than 70 attorneys across the country. In California, the combined firm will operate under the name Paul Plevin Quarles through 2024.

The announcement comes on the heels of the recent unveiling of Quarles’ new brand, logo and state-of-the-art website.