Hays appointed as Langlade County district attorney

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Kelly Hays to serve as the Langlade County district attorney. The appointment fills a vacancy being created by District Attorney Elizabeth Gebert’s resignation. Hays will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2025.

Hays joined the Langlade County District Attorney’s Office in May 2019, where she is currently an assistant district attorney. In this role, she handles a wide variety of cases, ranging from serious violent felonies to traffic and ordinance violations. She is the primary attorney responsible for the county’s first offender program and THC diversion program, both of which she helped develop with the current district attorney.

Hays is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point and the University of Wisconsin Law School. She previously served as the executive director of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association.