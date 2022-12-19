Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
4th Amendment Violation-Traffic Stop

WI Court of Supreme Court

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Charles W. Richey

Case No.: 2021AP000142-CR

Officials: Rebecca Frank Dallet, J.

Focus: 4th Amendment Violation-Traffic Stop

The Fourth Amendment requires a police officer to have particularized reasonable suspicion that a crime or non-criminal traffic violation took place before performing a traffic stop. Here, a stop based on the generic description of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle recently seen driving erratically in the area fell short of that threshold.

Reversed and remanded.

Decided 12/09/22 

