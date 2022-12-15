Quarles & Brady launches new website, branding

Quarles & Brady has launched a state-of-the-art website as it unveils a new brand.

The updates mark the beginning of a new chapter for Quarles, while honoring its 130-year history. The firm has more than doubled in size since celebrating its 100th anniversary in 1992, and now boasts a team of about 480 attorneys across 10 U.S. offices.

The new brand and website reflect Quarles’ commitment to shared purpose, a defining feature of the firm and its culture that unites Quarles with its clients, colleagues, communities and causes. This brand evolution also reinforces the firm’s dedication to understanding the business goals of its clients and offering practical, timely guidance to help them solve problems and stay ahead of the curve.

The brand is articulated with a new logo, featuring a contemporary red slash that maintains a connection to Quarles’ past brand identity. The new website incorporates a similar look and feel, as well as technical updates.

To experience the firm’s new look and feel, visit www.quarles.com.