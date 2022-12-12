WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. D. H.

Case No.: 2022AP001454

Officials: White, J.

Focus: Termination of Parental Rights

D.H. appeals the order terminating his parental rights to his child, A.H. D.H. argues that the circuit court erroneously exercised its discretion because it did not consider the best interests factor required to determine the disposition of the termination of parental rights (TPR) petition. Upon review, the court concluded that the court considered the best interests of A.H. and addressed her interests through the consideration of the six statutory factors, on the record, in accordance with Wisconsin law.

Affirmed.

Decided 12/06/22

