WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: Brown County v. S. F. L.

Case No.: 2021AP000975

Officials: Stark, P.J., Hruz and Gill, JJ.

Focus: Protective placement

“Stanley” appeals an order continuing his protective placement under WIS. STAT. ch. 55. He argues that Brown County failed to present sufficient evidence supporting the order. Additionally, Stanley argues that the circuit court erred by not making specific factual findings on the record regarding his incompetence.

The County met its burden to show, by clear and convincing evidence, that the community based residential facility (CBRF) was the least restrictive environment for Stanley

Affirmed.

Decided 12/06/22

