WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Jason Gene Rogers

Case No.: 2021AP000995-CR

Officials: Brash, C.J., Dugan and White, JJ.

Focus: Motion to Suppress Evidence Denied

Jason Gene Rogers appeals from a judgment entered following his guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. On appeal, Rogers argues that the circuit court erroneously denied his motion to suppress the firearm found in the vehicle he was driving at the time of his arrest. Upon review, the court concludes that the officer was acting as a community caretaker when he impounded Rogers’s vehicle and then searched the vehicle prior to the tow. Accordingly, the circuit court properly denied Rogers’s motion to suppress.

Affirmed.

Decided 12/06/22

