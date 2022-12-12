WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. James Arnold Lewis

Case No.: 2021AP000734

Officials: Brash, C.J., Donald, P.J., and Dugan, J.

Focus: Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Lewis was convicted of four counts of first-degree sexual assault of a six-year old child. Three of the counts were based on acts that occurred at the child’s home, and the fourth count was based on an act that occurred at a motel. Lewis was subsequently sentenced to a total of thirty-six years of imprisonment, composed of twenty-six years of initial confinement and ten years of extended supervision.

Lewis, pro se, appeals from an order of the trial court denying his third motion filed pursuant to WIS. STAT. § 974.06 (2019-20), without a hearing. The court concludes that the claims that Lewis raises are procedurally barred, and therefore, the trial court properly denied his motion without a hearing.

Affirmed.

Decided 12/06/22

Full Text