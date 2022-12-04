WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. C. B.

Case No.: 2022AP000906

Officials: Donald, P.J.

Focus: Jury Selection

The primary issue in this consolidated appeal is whether the Milwaukee County Clerk’s Office (hereinafter, “Clerk’s Office”) failed to randomly select jurors as required by WIS. STAT. ch. 756, which outlines the procedure for jury selection. The court concludes that the Clerk’s Office did not violate Chapter 756. It is clear from the Jury Services Manager’s description that she did not select jurors based on any specific characteristics, such as race, sex, or age. No new trial is warranted.

Affirmed.

Decided 11/29/22