Strampe to take Lazar’s spot on Waukesha County Circuit Court bench

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Frederick Strampe to the Waukesha County Circuit Court-Branch 7. The appointment will fill the vacancy created by Judge Maria Lazar’s election to the Court of Appeals, District II. Strampe will complete a term ending July 31, 2023.

Since 2018, Strampe has been the president of Borgelt, Powell, Peterson & Frauen, where he began his legal career in 1997. The firm’s core practice focuses on civil litigation and dispute resolution for the insurance industry. Strampe has litigated cases across Wisconsin in both state and federal courts and has extensive experience representing clients in all types of civil cases. As president, he is responsible for the administration and operations of the 50-person firm and developed a long-range planning process to set and monitor firm goals.

Prior to his legal career, Strampe served in the U.S. Army from 1990 to 1994. He was commissioned as an infantry officer and stationed in Germany. He was promoted to first lieutenant in 1992 and was selected for promotion to captain in 1994 before being honorably discharged from active duty to attend law school.

Strampe is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and the University of Wisconsin Law School. He is a member of the Milwaukee Bar Association, the Eastern District of Wisconsin Bar Association, the American Board of Trial Advocates and served as president of the Wisconsin Defense Counsel.