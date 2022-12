Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Lindsey Formanek to serve as the Vernon County register of deeds.

The appointment fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Marilyn Hauge, effective Dec. 31, 2022. Formanek will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends on Jan. 5, 2025.

Formanek is a Vernon County native and a graduate of Viroqua High School. She has served as the deputy register of deeds in Vernon County since 2021.