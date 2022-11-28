WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. C. L.

Case No.: 2022AP001580

Officials: Brash, C.J.

Focus: Termination of Parental Rights

Chloe appeals the orders of the trial court terminating her parental rights to David, Josh, and Josie. Chloe argues that the trial court erroneously exercised its discretion in determining that it was in the children’s best interests to terminate Chloe’s parental rights. The children’s father, Joseph, voluntarily consented to the termination of his parental rights. The children did not have substantial relationships with Chloe, and it therefore would not be harmful to the children to legally sever that relationship, also noting that the grandparents had indicated that they were amenable to Chloe having a relationship with the children. Additionally, the trial court found that the grandparents would provide a more stable and permanent home for the children than Chloe, who had failed to demonstrate that she could provide a safe home for the children.

Affirmed.

Decided 11/22/22