WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: L. E. H. v. R. E. M.

Case No.: 2022AP000715

Officials: Dugan, J.

Focus: Termination of Parental Rights

Rebecca appeals from orders of the circuit court terminating her parental rights to her three children. On appeal, Rebecca argues that the circuit court improperly granted summary judgment on the grounds alleged in the petition to terminate her parental rights, and she argues that the circuit court created the appearance of bias by conducting the adoption hearing at the end of the disposition hearing. The circuit court found that Rebecca submitted a “sham affidavit” in support of her motion for summary judgment in which she indicated—contrary to her deposition testimony—that she made multiple attempts to contact Luke, the children’s father and his wife throughout 2018. This court concludes that Rebecca’s trial counsel was not ineffective for failing to raise two good cause defenses premised on alleged domestic abuse that existed between her and Luke and any interference from Luke’s wife with Rebecca’s attempt to contact the children.

Affirmed.

Decided 11/22/22