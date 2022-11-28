WI Court of Supreme Court

Case Name: Office of Lawyer Regulation v. Terry L. Constant

Case No.: 2021AP000033-D

Officials:

Focus: Attorney Disciplinary Proceedings

Based on Attorney Constant’s failure to answer the Office of Lawyer Regulation’s (OLR) complaint or otherwise appear in the proceeding, Attorney Constant is in default. The court concludes that revocation of Attorney Constant’s license is an appropriate sanction for his professional misconduct and that Attorney Constant should be required to make restitution to certain clients. And finally, the court concludes that he should be assessed the full costs of this proceeding, which total $4,135.06 as of June 20, 2022.

Decided 11/23/22