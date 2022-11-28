WI Court of Supreme Court

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Christopher D. Wilson

Case No.: 2020AP001014-CR

Officials: Ann Walsh Bradley, J.

Focus: 4th Amendment Violation-“Knock and Talk”

Wilson argues that his Fourth Amendment rights were violated when police officers entered his fenced-in backyard without a warrant; that the officers’ warrantless entry was not a valid “knock and talk” investigation. The Supreme Court concludes that the officers’ entry into Wilson’s backyard was not permissible under the exigency of hot pursuit because the officers did not immediately or continuously pursue Wilson from the scene of a crime

Reversed

Decided 11/23/22