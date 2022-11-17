Evers appoints Hedinger as Washburn County register of deeds

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Jessica Hedinger to serve as the Washburn County register of deeds. The appointment fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Renee Bell, effective Oct. 1. Hedinger will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends on Jan. 5, 2025.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stout, Hedinger currently serves as a loan technician with USDA Rural Development’s Single Family Housing Programs and is a licensed real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty Diversified. Notably, Hedinger served as deputy register of deeds in Washburn County from 2015 to 2019.