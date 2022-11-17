Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Evers appoints Hedinger as Washburn County register of deeds

Jessica Hedinger

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Jessica Hedinger to serve as the Washburn County register of deeds. The appointment fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Renee Bell, effective Oct. 1. Hedinger will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends on Jan. 5, 2025.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stout, Hedinger currently serves as a loan technician with USDA Rural Development’s Single Family Housing Programs and is a licensed real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty Diversified. Notably, Hedinger served as deputy register of deeds in Washburn County from 2015 to 2019.

