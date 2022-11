Lindner & Marsack has team members acknowledged by Super Lawyers magazine. Honorees include Douglas Feldman, Gary Marsack, Daniel Pedriana, Andrew Quartaro and Oyvind Wistrom, along with Melissa Stone and Samantha Wood, who were named by the organization as “Rising Stars.”

U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers also announced their designations for 2023, which includes Feldman and Wistrom, as well as Daniel Finerty and Jonathan Swain.