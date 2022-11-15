GRGB attorneys named Super Lawyers, Rising Stars

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown has announced that several attorneys have been recognized as Super Lawyers and Rising Stars by Super Lawyer Magazine.

The 10 individuals receiving the Super Lawyers distinction include Thomas Brown, Raymond Dall’Osto, Franklyn Gimbel, Joshua Gimbel, Russell Karnes, Kathryn Keppel, Patrick Knight, Erin Strohbehn and Christopher Strohbehn.

In addition to the Super Lawyers designation, Jorge Fragoso, Jaclyn Kallie, Kristen Nelson, Jason Luczak and Max Stephenson were recognized as Rising Stars.

The Super Lawyers designation is given to no more than 5 percent of the lawyers in a given state. Recipients are selected based on peer nominations as well as analysis from an attorney-led research team.