9 Herrling Clark attorneys named Wisconsin Super Lawyers

Herrling Clark Law Firm has nine of its attorneys named among the 2022 Wisconsin Super Lawyers. Leading the group is Kevin Lonergan, Robert Loomis and John Claypool, who are all again listed among the top 50.

Also named Super Lawyers from the firm are Michael Siddall, Charles Koehler, Greg Curtis, Richard Elrod, Kelly Kelly and Paula Hamer. In addition, Tyler Claringbole was classified as a Rising Star.

Super Lawyers is a legal ratings service that is part of the media company, Thomson Reuters. The selection process for annual Super Lawyers listings is multi-phased, consisting of peer nomination, independent research and peer evaluation. Attorneys that receive the highest point totals during the selection process are recognized as Super Lawyers.

Herrling Clark’s Lonergan has been included on the list for 18 consecutive years, has been among the top-50 lawyers for nine consecutive years, and was included in the top-10 list three of the past four years. This marks the 17th consecutive year that Loomis has been listed, and the 16th straight year that Claypool has been included.