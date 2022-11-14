WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Caley M. Jones

Case No.: 2021AP001442-CR

Officials: Brash, C.J., Dugan and White, JJ.

Focus: Self-incrimination-Statement Coerced

Jones appeals his judgment of conviction for second-degree sexual assault of a child, as well as an order denying his postconviction motion. Jones argues that the trial court erred in denying his motion to suppress the statement he made to a police detective on the grounds that his constitutional rights against self-incrimination were not properly waived, and that his statement was coerced. He also reasserts the request in his postconviction motion for sentence modification based on the existence of an alleged new factor.

No errors were committed in the denial of Jones’s motion to suppress his statement to police in his second interview, or in the denial of his postconviction motion seeking sentence modification.

Affirmed.

Decided 11/08/22