WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Scott Lee Reed

Case No.: 2020AP001897-CR

Officials: Stark, P.J., Hruz and Gill, JJ.

Focus: Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Reed appeals from a judgment convicting him of conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide and from orders denying him postconviction relief. Reed argues that he should be allowed to withdraw his no-contest plea due to the constitutionally ineffective assistance of his trial counsel. Reed also contends that the circuit court erroneously rejected some of his ineffective assistance of counsel claims prior to the Machner1 hearing. In the alternative, Reed argues that he must be resentenced due to the court relying on inaccurate or improper information at sentencing, or he should have his sentence modified based on a new factor. Reed has failed to establish the existence of a new factor.

Affirmed.

Decided 11/08/22