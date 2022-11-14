WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: LVNV Funding LLC v. Myiesha Stanton

Case No.: 2022AP000728

Officials: Brash, C.J.

Focus: Fraudulent Misrepresentation

Stanton appeals the judgment of the trial court granting summary judgment in favor of LVNV Funding LLC in its small claims action against Stanton with regard to an unpaid credit card balance. Stanton also appeals the trial court’s grant of summary judgment to Four Keys LLC d/b/a Rosen Nissan and Kia, which Stanton impleaded in a third-party complaint, alleging that Rosen had opened the credit card and charged a $1,000 down payment on it without her knowledge.

Stanton provided no evidentiary facts; instead, her claims were based on either “wishful thinking” or confusion over the documents she signed.

Affirmed.

Decided 11/08/22