WI Court of Supreme Court

Case Name: Robert L. Slamka v. General Heating and Air Conditioning

Case No.: 2020AP000128

Officials: Ann Walsh Bradley, J.

Focus: Explanation of Courts Reasoning

Robert Slamka petitioned for review of a decision of the court of appeals, Slamka v. General Heating & Air Conditioning Inc., No. 2020AP128, unpublished slip op. (Wis. Ct. App. Mar. 11, 2021) (per curiam), that affirmed an order of the circuit court affirming the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission’s decision to dismiss Slamka’s complaint against General Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. under Wis. Stat. § 111.04(3)(a) (2017-18). After reviewing the record and the briefs, and after hearing oral arguments, the court conclude that this matter should be dismissed as improvidently granted.

In a concurrence, a judge believes “that this court should explain to the litigants and the public the reason for its dismissal. The litigants, after all, have expended substantial effort and resources arguing the case before us.”

Decided 11/04/22